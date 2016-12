KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s still months from the Down East Wood Duck’s first pitch.

Before they can do that, the team is looking for seasonal staff to help.

Jobs include ticket attendant, grounds crew, parking attendant, and bat boy.

The team hopes to fill more than 60 positions by January 14th.

If you’re interested, click here for a link to the application.

The first home game is April 10th.