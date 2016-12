BETHEL, NC (WNCT)- First responders are on the scene of a pedestrian accident Thursday evening.

The call came in just before 7:45, for crews to respond to U.S. 64 alternate in Bethel.

Pitt County Communications say it is near the U.S. 11 ramp.

Bethel Fire, EMS, and Bethel police are the responding agencies.

Stay with WNCT as information comes into our newsroom.