BBB issues information on returning gifts after the holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Better Business Bureau serving Eastern North Carolina is offering some important information for consumers when it comes to returning gifts during the holiday season.

The BBB advises you to read and understand the policies on gift returns and exchanges.

“It is important for consumers to know that, in North Carolina, stores are not legally required to accept items for refunds, credits or exchanges,” said Mallory Wojciechowski, president and CEO of BBB serving Eastern NC. “Stores only have to comply with their own stated return policy, so it is extremely important to make sure you are aware of that policy ahead of time.”

BBB serving Eastern NC offers the following tips for returning gifts after the holiday season:



Read and understand return/exchange policies. Return policies for clearance or holiday merchandise may be different than merchandise sold at full price. Every store has its own policy and consumers should understand it before expecting a full refund. Remember to do the same for returns on merchandise purchased online.

Bring receipts. Retailers may sometimes require you to bring a receipt in order to receive a return. Without the original receipt or a gift receipt, you will not be able to get cash when you return unwanted gifts. You may, however, be able to get store credit or be able to exchange the item for other merchandise.

Mind the time. Many retailers may only allow returns within a certain time frame, which usually begins when the item is purchased, not when you receive it. If you have gifts to return, do it as soon as possible.

Be aware of restocking fees. Some merchants charge a restocking fee for returns of electronics products or large-ticket items. If you are returning electronics, you should keep the original packaging.

Online retailers may not refund shipping fees. If your gift was purchased online, you may have to pay a return shipping fee, or may not be refunded for your initial shipping payment. Sometimes merchandise can be returned to a store instead, but you still may not be refunded for the cost of shipping.

For information you can trust, visit bbb.org.