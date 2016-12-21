Lenoir Co. SPCA hoping to make shelter feel like home for animals this Christmas

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas is only four days away and some dogs and cats will remain homeless this holiday season.

In this week’s Positively Carolina, you can help those animals still at the Lenoir County SPCA feel the love this Christmas.

The Lenoir County SPCA Home For The Holidays drive is hoping to bring all the comforts of home to the animals that will spend Christmas at the shelter.

“For a $10 donation, you can sponsor an animal here at the shelter,” said Robert Vernatt, Jr., Lenoir County SPCA. “We will give them a toy, a nice, good home cooked meal, and we’ll give them a lot of attention and loving during the Christmas season.”

More than 100 animals will be at the shelter in Kinston on December 25th so the staff and volunteers are working to make sure they feel loved even though they’re still searching for their forever homes.

“We think it’s nice for them to have something as if they were home,” explained Vernatt.

And those who may be looking for a new family member this holiday season?

The Lenoir County SPCA is packed with dogs and cats that would make the perfect present.

Staff said they never discourage people from adopting, but hope, if you plan to give an animal as a gift this Christmas, you make a to-do list and check it twice.

“We encourage people to ask the person first to make sure and confirm with them that they want a pet, that their landlord allows them to have pets, that they can afford the proper care,” he added.

People are also invited to come to the shelter on Christmas Day to volunteer their time if they’re not able to sponsor a pet. Those who volunteer on Sunday will give the shelter animals the extra attention they deserve this Christmas.

There are a number of ways to sponsor a pet at the Lenoir County SPCA before the weekend. All that information, including how you can give online is available here.