Some Craven Co. residents concerned about proposed solar farms

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County residents are raising concerns about a new type of farm popping up across the county.

The number of solar farms are on the rise prompting the board of commissioners to create an ordinance restricting them.

Residents living in the proposed area for one new farm say the thought of seeing solar panels surrounding the homes they’ve built is disheartening.

“This has been farmland we know at least 150 years,” one of them said.

What used to be a view of green acres could turn into solar panels for Terri Van Sickle.

“We had no idea it would turn into an industrial site, an industrial facility,” she said. “If we had any idea we never would’ve built here.”

Over 50 acres worth of solar panels are proposed off Territorial Road. Several nearby houses could be impacted.

Craven County commissioners drafted an ordinance to restrict solar farm construction after calls from residents. The ordinance will preserve the “integrity of the appearance” of the county.

“In the ordinance, we have setbacks from roadways from other homes,” said Jason Jones, Craven County commissioner. “We have a buffer zone around it. Trees have to be planted around the facilities.”

Commissioners were concerned the solar farm owners could abandon the land, so they included an assurance of 125% of the decommission in the ordinance.

Residents said that might not be enough. The long term effects will impact their livelihoods.

“There are many other better locations for a solar facility like this,” one said. “We don’t think it’s a good idea to take farmland that’s being leased and has been leased away from farmers.”

Residents said they hope to stop the project. They have a hearing with the State Utilities Commission on January 11th.

Residents said the proposed area flooded during Hurricane Matthew. They’re concerned that if solar panels are installed there, it could push the water onto their properties.

