Pungo Hospital’s fate could be decided Wednesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – The fate of Pungo Hospital could finally be decided Wednesday.

Members of Pantego Creek LLC said they were not informed or were misinformed about financial dealings.

A Raleigh judge will decide Wednesday if those members have a case.

If so, the hospital’s demolition will be put on hold.

The hospital closed July 2014.

Since then, Belhaven Mayor Adam O’Neal has been leading the charge to save it.

He wants it reopened after Pantego rejected the town’s initial offer to buy the property.

“Their own appraisal said $665,000,” O’Neal said. “That’s what we offered: the best of both worlds. They get the value of their assets, and the community gets their hospital. Who could be against that?”

Pantego argues the rural hospital is worth more than what the town offered.

They said the building needs to be demolished and rebuilt before it can properly function.

