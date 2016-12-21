Police: Three teens use chemical mixture to set house on fire

Related Coverage Multiples crews respond to Emerald Isle house fire

EMERALD ISLE, NC (WNCT)- Three teenagers face arson charges in connection with a fire from earlier this month.

On December 8th, Emerald Isle Fire responded to Heverly Drive to see a house engulfed in flames. Five other stations had to assist in putting the fire out.

During the investigation, Emerald Isle Police learned the fire started from a plastic bottle filled with a chemical mixture. It was placed in a trash can under the residence. The mixture reacted with one another, combusted, and started the fire which spread through the house.

Police arrested Peyton Weist, 18, of Emerald Isle, and Lee Wilson, 17, of Havelock in connection with the crime. They are both charged with 2nd degree arson.

A 15-year-old was also arrested, but his information wasn’t released.

The police department encouraged parents to talk with their children about the dangers of mixing chemicals.