Autopsy: Missing Onslow Co. man was shot to death

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An autopsy has revealed a man who went missing on December 8 and was later found dead near his Jacksonville home was shot to death, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

Gary Ray Morton’s home on Weatherington Road was broken into the day he went missing, and deputies said they believe the killing was a targeted attack related to the burglary.

His body was found near the home on Sunday.

Deputies said Gary Ray Morton’s SUV was discovered partially burnt in the woods off Haws Run Road along Southwest Creek on Sunday, and they found Morton’s body Monday.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said they currently do not have any suspects.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who saw someone walking or hitchhiking in the area of Haws Run Road near Southwest Creek Bridge between December 8 and December 18 to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies also ask if any residents of Haws Run Road have a home surveillance system that records a view of the road to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Detective D. Watkins at daryl_watkins@onslowcountync.gov, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

The Sheriff’s Office asks callers to refer to case 2016-24274 when calling.

Deputies did not release any additional information regarding Morton’s missing dog, Darla.