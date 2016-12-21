Nickels For Neighbors campaign raises $21K for 3 ENC school districts affected by Hurricane Matthew

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – Three eastern North Carolina school districts impacted by Hurricane Matthew received a large donation from students in Gaston County.

Lenoir, Wayne, and Edgecombe counties were each presented with a check for $5,450. The money came from Gaston County’s Nickels For Neighbors campaign.

Students brought in piggy banks, pencil boxes, and Ziploc bags filled with spare change to donate to the victims of Matthew.

“Well, we’ve been through a lot,” said Brent Williams, superintendent, Lenoir County Schools. “And we still have over 200 kids who are still displaced. Our number of shuttle buses is down, but we certainly still have kids who don’t have a permanent place to stay.”

Gaston county students raised over $21,000 or 439,000 nickels.

