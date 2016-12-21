State funding for Martin Community College president’s salary halted

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The State Board of Community Colleges said it is halting state funding for the Martin County Community College president’s salary.

Dr. Ann Britt announced her retirement earlier in December, effective in March 2017.

However, the board said new leadership is needed immediately.

Therefore, they are withholding Britt’s state funds starting the first of the year.

That’s a reduction of roughly $15,000.

Original Story:

The president of Martin Community College announced she will be retiring in March.

Dr. Ann R. Britt has been at MCC for nearly 17 years.

She announced her retirement in a memo sent to faculty and staff this week

“As you may know, the Board is currently working on a response to the NCCCS Report on its investigation. In addition, the college is gearing up for its next SACS Reaffirmation. It is critical that the College hire a new Dean of Academic Affairs and Student Services as soon as possible because of the critical role that individual will play in the process,” Britt wrote. “It is also a good time to hire a new leader who will lead the process,” she added.

Throughout her time at MCC, President Britt and the Board of Trustees were widely criticized by students and staff for not working with the Student Government Association to improve the college.

President Britt’s last day will be March 14.