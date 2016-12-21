Kinston teen displaced during holiday season due to Hurricane Matthew

GOLDSBORO, NC (WNCT) – It’s been nearly three months since Hurricane Matthew devastated much of Eastern North Carolina.

This holiday season, many families are still feeling the effects.

“My dad came and knocked on the door and was like, we gotta go cause the water is coming in the house,” said 17 year old Shansare Collins. The Kinston High School senior lost her house due to Hurricane Matthew.

On Wednesday, Collins went back to her home for the first time in two months.

Ripped up floor boards and damaged appliances scattered what used to be the place she called home.

She now travels dozens of miles each day to work and school, so she can stay at a temporary home in Goldsboro.

It’s a different way to spend this holiday season.

Still, Collins spends much of her time giving back to those in a similar situation. Through Kinston Teens, she’s been spending her free time mentoring her peers.

“We had a lot of fundraisers, we gave away clean water, helped with clothes, we did a lot.”

She’s a girl who performs selfless acts, with a similar type of Christmas wish.

“With everything that is going on, I make sure that I have a good Christmas, and everyone around me has a good Christmas. I mean, having presents is a catch to Christmas, it’s not something that needs to happen.”

But what’s Christmas without some sort of present?

On Wednesday, she received her first acceptance letter to college.

It was perhaps the best Christmas present of all.

