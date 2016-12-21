How much do you know about the first day of Winter?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Although it sure has felt like winter already, the season officially started Wednesday.

It is the shortest amount of daylight all year, but it may be a while before we see the coldest days of winter.

Ready or not, the first day of winter is here. While many are hustling and bustling to get those last minute Christmas gifts, 9 On Your Side stopped for a moment to find out how much everyone really knows about the new season.

“Tell me what you know about the first day of winter,” said Pierce Legeion.

“Not much really. All i know it’s the first day of winter,” answered Jazmyn Edwards, Greenville.

“It’s supposed to be cold and it’s really not as cold as it used to be, but I love the cold weather,” said Dawn Harper, Farmville.

“Do you know at all why we have seasons,” he asked.

“The changing of the planets, how it rotates around the sun,” answered Edwards.

“While the earth is slowly turning, that’s how we get cold and other places are still warm,” said Harper. “Is that it? Oh, I get to be a meteorologist!”

You better watch out, Dontae. Dawn’s coming for your job!

Pierce asked one last question, “Usually the coldest day of the year doesn’t tie in with the first day of winter. Why do you think that is?”

“Probably because it takes time for the earth to cool off,” said Edwards.

“From what I’ve been told, January and February are usually the coldest months. That’s why we get it,” answered Harper. “Am I right?”

So, it looks like you may have to wait for the coldest of the cold. In the meantime, you might as well pop on the shades, roll down the windows, and cruise on the first day of winter.

Believe it or not, 9 On Your Side could not find one person who wasn’t a fan of cold weather. Maybe it has something to do with the brutally hot summer we just had.

