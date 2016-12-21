Grifton stands to lose thousands as residents notified of FEMA buyout

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Christmas came early for a select few in Grifton, who were notified that after multiple flood claims and years of waiting, their property would be bought out by FEMA.

“It’s an early Christmas present, I can tell you that,” said Doug Coley. “It’s frustrating to have to battle that each time and replace your property, your material goods and redo your house.”

Coley and several of his neighbors have been waiting since 2013 to be bought out. They were once again flooded during Hurricane Matthew.

Coley said he has now received more money in flood claims than he actually paid for the entire house.

He said because the town hasn’t designated his neighborhood as a flood zone, it took longer to get bought out by FEMA.

But as some rejoice, town officials are left wondering how to make ends meet with less property tax revenue.

“That’s going to be a loss of revenue that we hadn’t planned on,” said Grifton Commissioner Mike Coles.

Coles said between the five homes being bought out that had waited since 2013, and the five to six homes being bought out because of Hurricane Matthew, the town could lose around $7,000 each year in property tax.

“The money has to come from somewhere, so we would have to balance it out against where the cuts could come from,” he said.

To make matters worse, once the properties are demolished, no permanent structure can be built there, and upkeep on the land would fall on the town.

As WNCT past reported, several of the residents who had planned to sue Grifton for failure to mitigate flooding risks, have now changed their mind.

Coley said they were informed the buyout should take place within the next few months.