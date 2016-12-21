Greensboro man wanted for shooting 5-year-old arrested

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Greensboro Police say a man wanted for fatally shooting his 5-year-old brother has turned himself in to police.

Media outlets report that 22-year-old Murad Anthony Weaver turned himself in Tuesday. Weaver is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Caleb Harris Pearson.

Investigators have said that Weaver was arguing with his mother and another person Friday night when he fired a gun without an intended target. Authorities say Harris was struck by at least one bullet.

It’s unclear if Weaver has an attorney.