Former Kinston pawn shop employee charged with stealing from store

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A former Kinston Pawn & Jewelry employee has been charged with stealing items from the store and selling them at a Trade It in Goldsboro, the Kinston Police Department said.

Christopher Foote, 38, of Mt. Olive, has been charged with four counts of larceny by employee.

Officers said Foote was an employee at the store for about eight months and had been stealing items including video game consoles, amplifiers, speakers and tablets.

Kinston police said he had been taking items since June.

Foote has been placed in the Lenoir County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.