RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Those looking to save the old Pungo Hospital in Belhaven will have to wait until after the holidays.

In Business Court in Raleigh Wednesday, a judge said he would issue a ruling on the case after the holidays.

The hospital has been closed since July 2014.

The town was granted a temporary restraining order against the owners, Pantego Creek LLC, who had plans to tear down the building.

