GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On day two of the Parker’s Barbecue Girls Holiday Tournament hosted by JH Rose Farmville Central defeated D.H. Conley 52-46 in the first semi-final game on Wednesday night.

In the second semi-final game of the evening, North Pitt defeated host JH Rose, 57-49.

Tomorrow’s matchup between the Vikings and the Jaguars will be the two team’s first meeting of the year. They will have a rematch on January 20.