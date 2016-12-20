Pirates fall at UNCW, 81-71

Associated Press Published: Updated:
unc-w-beats-ecu

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Denzel Ingram made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, C.J. Bryce had 25 points and eight rebounds, and UNC Wilmington won its eighth straight in an 81-71 victory over East Carolina on Tuesday night.

Deng Riak threw down a dunk to pull ECU within nine points with 6:11 left but Ingram answered with a 3-pointer for a 75-63 lead and the Seahawks led by double figures the rest of the way.

UNCW (11-1), which entered averaging 95.3 points during its winning streak, has high expectations this season following an NCAA Tournament appearance.

UNCW used a 13-0 run, as ECU went scoreless for two-plus minutes, to take a 25-10 lead. The Seahawks led by 10 points at halftime behind 11 points apiece from Ingram and Bryce. ECU was just 7 of 29 from the floor (24 percent) in the first half.

B.J. Tyson scored 17 points for East Carolina (7-5), which was coming off a 35-point showing against the College of Charleston.

It was the 64th meeting in the regional rivalry and the 50th sellout (5,200) in Trask Coliseum history. Ten of those 50 sellouts have come vs. ECU.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s