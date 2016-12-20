Pirates fall at UNCW, 81-71

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – Denzel Ingram made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, C.J. Bryce had 25 points and eight rebounds, and UNC Wilmington won its eighth straight in an 81-71 victory over East Carolina on Tuesday night.

Deng Riak threw down a dunk to pull ECU within nine points with 6:11 left but Ingram answered with a 3-pointer for a 75-63 lead and the Seahawks led by double figures the rest of the way.

UNCW (11-1), which entered averaging 95.3 points during its winning streak, has high expectations this season following an NCAA Tournament appearance.

UNCW used a 13-0 run, as ECU went scoreless for two-plus minutes, to take a 25-10 lead. The Seahawks led by 10 points at halftime behind 11 points apiece from Ingram and Bryce. ECU was just 7 of 29 from the floor (24 percent) in the first half.

B.J. Tyson scored 17 points for East Carolina (7-5), which was coming off a 35-point showing against the College of Charleston.

It was the 64th meeting in the regional rivalry and the 50th sellout (5,200) in Trask Coliseum history. Ten of those 50 sellouts have come vs. ECU.