Operation Hourglass winds down, lead to nearly 100 arrests

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – Nearly 100 offenders are behind bars after only four months since Operation Hourglass began.

Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck announced the operation as a collaboration among 12 law enforcement agencies throughout the county to crack down on drug use.

As the operation winds down, investigators have made 97 arrests and charged more than 100 suspects with drug felonies and misdemeanors.

Buck said what stood out to him was the varying age range of the suspects — from 17 to 70.

“These issues do not know demographic or socioeconomic standards,” Buck said.

This is the fourth narcotics-related operation created by the office in the last two years.

More than 400 suspects were arrested over the course of the different operations since 2014.

The Havelock Police Department, located in Craven County, also assisted in the effort.

“That’s why we’re there,” said police Chief David Magnusson, “to put a buffer there because after Newport we’re next.”

Buck said just because there is not a specific operation going on it doesn’t mean the office will not continue to crack down on drug dealers.

Buck said dependence on prescription drugs is fueling the addiction problem in the county.

Carteret County implemented a pill drop off program in 2008.

Buck said his next priority is keeping convicted felons off the streets, and he said drug offenders should be classified as violent instead of non-violent