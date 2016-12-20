Marines return home, suprise families with Camp Lejeune holiday visit

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. McManus proposes to girlfriend after returning from a deployment with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Dec. 20, 2016.
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – More than 2,200 Marines from the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit arrived home at Camp Lejeune for a special surprise for their loved ones just days before the holidays.

Their excited families anxiously waited out in the cold to see them.

“I’m freezing waiting for my son to come home from his deployment,” said Denise Suppi, a mother of a returning Marine.

But for the families who waited, the cold was worth it.

“It’s definitely cold, but I don’t mind it,” said Kate Alexander, a wife of a returning Marine. “I’d do it tomorrow. I’d do it every day if I had to wait for him.”

One Marine, Cpl. McManus, proposed to his girlfriend during the reunion.

The Marines were deployed for half of a year, and their families were not expecting them home for the holidays.

Mothers, fathers, husbands, wives and new babies all reunited aboard Camp Lejeune.

“It makes me cry,” said Joanne Donaldson, whose son returned. “We didn’t expect them until January, so it’s a blessing. It’s really a blessing.”

The Marines were also relieved to be back.

“It’s such a huge relief,” said Cpl. Christopher Dullea. “I can finally see my entire family again. It’s a little hard not being able to talk every day but being back now it’s better.”

During their deployment, the MEU conducted numerous operations from the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp and other craft, contributing nearly 500 total U.S. strikes on ISIL targets in Libya.

