Man charged in Greenville car dealership hit-run

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An arrest has been made in a hit and run that took place at a Greenville car dealership early Tuesday morning.

It happened at Barbour-Hendrick Honda of Greenville, which is located at the intersection of South Memorial Drive and Greenville Boulevard. The report came in around 5:37 a.m.

The driver of a dark Ford Escape, Akaheim Dequtay Garris, hit a car in the in the lot and caused a chain reaction that damaged a total of four cars, the Greenville Police Department said.

Witnesses provided a license plate number that led the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office to the car’s owner who was not driving the car at the time of the crash, Greenville police said.

The owner took the deputies to Garris, and the Greenville police said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Garris’ Sterling Pointe home.

Garris faces drug possession charges in addition to being charged with the hit and run.

Greenville police said it does not appear drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

 

