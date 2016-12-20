Jacksonville police seek help identifying man in Dollar General theft

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they want to question in a theft at the Dollar General Wednesday on Marine Boulevard.

The subject is described as a 40 to 50-year-old white male between 5 feet 4 inches and 5 feet 6 inches tall with shoulder-length salt and pepper hair and a mustache. He was wearing a black beanie-type hat, a blue coat, black or navy blue sweat pants, and white tennis shoes.

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 910-938-5034 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.