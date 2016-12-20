Kinston’s Brandon Ingram returns to North Carolina with Lakers

CHARLOTTE (WNCT) – Former Kinston High School and Duke University star Brandon Ingram returns to the Tar Heel state tonight.

Ingram and his Los Angeles Lakers take on the Hornets tonight in Charlotte. It is Brandon’s first game back in North Carolina since he was drafted second overall by the Lakers last June.

About 300 youth from Lenoir County will be at tonight’s game. They will also take part in a “meet & greet” with Brandon before tonight’s game.

“It’s always about more than basketball,” Ingram told 9 on your side’s Zora Stephenson today. “I think just the support system back home is of course inspirational to those kids and I just love the support and of course just the message that anybody can make it out of my hometown.”

The Lakers limp into Charlotte after losing 9 of the team’s last ten games.

Tonight’s tip-off is set for 7:00.