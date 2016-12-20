Ingram, Lakers fall to Charlotte in Brandon’s return to North Carolina

Published:
brandon-meet-and-greet

CHARLOTTE (WNCT) – Brandon Ingram scored 4 points and grabbed 4 rebounds in his return to North Carolina as the Lakers fell to Charlotte, 117-113.

Ingram was playing in his first game since being drafted by the Lakers with the second overall pick in the NBA draft last June. He hosted a “meet & greet” earlier in the day, as some 400 fans from Kinston made the trip to Charlotte.

Kemba Walker had 28 points and 10 assists, Marco Belinelli scored 11 fourth-quarter points to lead the Hornets from 19-points down to the victory.

Walker had 15 points in the third quarter and a key rebound with 27.9 seconds left in the fourth to set up a tiebreaking jumper by Nicolas Batum with 13 seconds remaining.

Batum had 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added 10 assists. Belinelli finished with 13 points.

Jordan Clarkson paced the Lakers with 25 points with 7-of-9 3-point shooting, and Nick Young added 24 points while hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles made 16 of 33 3-point attempts (48.5) percent, but the Hornets still secured their second straight victory.

The Lakers, meanwhile, fell for the 10th time in their last 11 games.

