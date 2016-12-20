Greenville’s Whirligig Theatre starts performances

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Whirligig Theatre in Uptown Greenville is now open, and the theater’s owner said he wants everyone to have the opportunity to get out on the town and enjoy what Greenville has to offer.

“We want to be a city that you can laugh and celebrate and go out and have fun with friends,” said Jason Coale, who owns the Whirligig.

The theater will eventually be located in a historic building off South Pitt Street with more than 100 seats. But due to construction delays, plays are currently being in a large tent beside the permanent location.

Coale said he hopes the new theater brings more art and culture to Greenville and people will come “to just have fun, and come out and forget life for an hour or two and watch a play or a comedian or a concert. That’s a good time.”

The Whirligig isn’t the only theater in the works. Construction has started on a theater in a large building near Winslow’s Tavern.

“The State’s Theater will have live performances, and it is going to have a capacity of around 600 people, and it will be historically adapted for modern use,” said Bianca Shoneman, Uptown Greenville director.

Shoneman said she hopes theaters will add to the vibrancy of the area.

“It’s an opportunity for the makers of tomorrow and the futures of today and to create opportunities for people to go out and spend time with their friends or families,” Shoneman said. “It’s about access and entertainment for all.”

The Whirligig Theatre is expected have construction complete by March. For show times, head to their website.