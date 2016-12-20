GPD: Man arrested after shooting at, kidnapping family members

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There are new details about the man accused of firing shots at, then kidnapping his estranged family.

Greenville police arrested the man Tuesday afternoon that they said kidnapped and fired a gun at members of his family.

Officers said 23-year-old Lamonte Forbes broke into the apartment of his estranged family members in the Nathaniel Village neighborhood Tuesday morning, shot at least one round in the direction of three adults and two children inside the apartment and then kidnapped them. The kidnapping victims were able to escape and were unharmed. A fourth adult who hid in the closet called police around 1:17 a.m., officers said.

Warrants show, along with shooting at them, he also strangled some and hit others.

Forbes was arrested at the Subway Restaurant on Tenth and Evans streets and is being charged with five counts of kidnapping, five counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree burglary.

He was also been charged in a separate incident involving one of the same victims on December 16. In that case, Forbes has been charged with assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and second-degree trespassing.

Forbes remains behind bars at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.