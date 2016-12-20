Gov. McCrory’s proposed budget could greatly impact roads in the East

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Tuesday, Governor Pat McCrory released his budget recommendations for the state moving forward.

In a video message, McCrory focused on four areas: transportation, education, mental health, and the state’s rainy day fund.

“North Carolina’s economy and financial standing is stronger than ever before in North Carolina history,” McCrory said.

Among the recommendations, McCrory said he supported a $1 billion transportation bond to better prepare roads and infrastructure for future growth.

“Like the Connect NC bonds, this transportation bond would not require a tax increase,” he said.

If a bond of that proportion were to be passed, it could have big implication on roads and planned road projects across the East, impacting cities like Havelock, New Bern, Vanceboro, Washington, and Greenville.

Steve Hamiliton, a NCDOT Division Traffic Engineer, said the bond could help support projects that have been talked about, but not funded yet.

“4-laning between Vanceboro and Bridgeton, and of course the area between Vanceboro and Chocowinity,” Hamilton said. “U.S. 264 being upgraded to an interstate standard.”

Hamilton also said the money could help add two additional lanes to U.S. 17 north of Washington.

McCrory also recommended allotting an additional $40 million to help combat substance abuse and mental health. He talked about the need for the funding in a sit down interview with WNCT’s Josh Birch in October.

“It’s not on the political radar screen of many politicians, it is on mine because it’s going to destroy families, it’s going to destroy communities,” he said.

McCrory also recommended further pay increases for teachers, which would raise the average teacher pay from $50,000 to $55,000. He also said principals should get a 10 percent increase in pay over the next two years.

McCrory also called on the General Assembly to allot $700 million to the state’s rainy day fund for future disasters.