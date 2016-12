GREENVILLE (WNCT) – Farmville Central, DH Conley and JH Rose were your opening night winners at the Parker’s Barbecue Girls Holiday Tournament hosted by JH Rose Tuesday night.

The Jaguars beat North Lenoir in the opening game, 52-29. The Jags will meet DH Conley tomorrow night in the semifinals. The Vikings escaped past Washington, 50-44.

Rose beat South Central 34-31 in the nightcap. The Rampants will now face top seed North Pitt in the second semifinal on Wednesday night.