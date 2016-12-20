Doctors urge patients to get flu shot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Doctors say people need to take action now against this year’s flu.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 40 percent of people have gotten the flu shot this year, which is down from previous years.

On average, 24,000 people die each year from the virus.

Vidant doctors said the flu season really kicks up between now and February.

There have already been two flu-related deaths in North Carolina in 2016.

Everyone six months and older should get the flu shot, and it’s especially important for seniors to get vaccinated.

The CDC reports 40 to 75 percent of people who die from the flu are 65 or older.

The vaccine is slightly different depending on the strains, which can alter its effectiveness.

“There’s four different strains in the vaccine, and they alternate a little bit each year,” said Dr. Keith Ramsey, medical director for infection control at Vidant. “They tweak it according to what was seen in the previous year. New viral strains are emerging so we hope this will be more protective than other years.”

If you’re deciding between the mist or the shot, Dr. Ramsey said the shot is more effective.

In fact, the mist is not recommended by the CDC this year.

After getting the shot, it takes between seven and ten days for the vaccine to take effect.

It’s not too late to get your shot. Doctors at Vidant will be administering the flu shot until mid-April.