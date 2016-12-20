2 men who rescued Emerald Isle drowning victim among 21 Carnegie Heroes

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Two men who saved the life of a boy in Emerald Isle last year are being honored today as Carnegie Heroes.

Duncan Harris of Illinois and Pete Ponzer of Virginia saw two teenagers get caught up in rip currents in July of 2015. They rushed in to help and were able to pull the 13-year-old to shore.

Unfortunately, the 16-year-old also caught in the current was pulled to shore but later died at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Harris and Ponzer were sent to area hospitals to be treated for injuries and exhaustion from the rescue.

A witness described the scene to 9 On Your Side.

“Everybody really tried their hardest to find him and so we did everything that we could,” said Rich Reardon, godfather to rescuer.

The Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund Commission announced Harris and Ponzer as winners of this year’s award.

19 others were also given medals for heroism.