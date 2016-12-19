Make it Monday: DIY recycled ornaments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – In this week’s Make It Monday, we’re adding some sparkle to your Christmas tree with items you may otherwise consider trash.

Cathy Hardison with the Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge is showing us how to use old paper towel rolls and toilet paper rolls to make snowflake ornaments.

Here’s what you’ll need:

– several paper towel or toilet paper rolls

– scissors

– hot glue gun

– Elmer’s glue

– glitter

– paint or spray paint

– embellishments

To start, cut your rolls about a finger width. You should get about 6 rolls out of a toilet paper roll and you’ll want 12 circles total.

When you have all your circles, get your hot glue gun. Glue the circles together to create a flower design.

“Use just enough to tack it, just a little dot here and then work quickly and just stick it together,” said Hardison.

Work your way around with your first six circles, then place a second layer of circles in between to make the flower look more like a snowflake.

Once you have your design and the hot glue is dry, you can paint your snowflake or dip it in glue and add a layer of glitter.

To finish it off, you can add a few gems with your hot glue gun.

These quick, easy, low cost ornaments are sure to add some extra sparkle to your Christmas tree.

