3-year-old boy shot and killed in apparent road rage incident

LITTLE ROCK, A.R. (WNCT) – Little Rock Police are now investigating the death of a three year old, after the boy died from gunshot wounds.

Police said it appears the shooting stemmed from an incident of road rage.

According to police, the boy was in the back seat of his grandmother’s car on the way to J.C. Penny. When the grandmother arrived at the store, she had discovered the boy was shot.

The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Little Rock Police Chief Kenton Buckner said this is the second time a toddler has been shot while traveling in a car in the city within the last month.

“As you can probably understand, that’s very very frustrating to our police agency, as it should be to our community,” he said.

The investigation is ongoing.

So far there have been 40 homicides in Little Rock this year.

