3rd Annual ‘Great Toy Takeaway’ helps hurricane Matthew victims

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Hundreds of families will have presents under their tree on Christmas morning.. Thanks to one local child.

Bailey and Robin Bliven are at it again

“She’s the brain and I’m the back bone,” said Robin

The mother daughter duo is back for their 3rd annual Great Toy Takeaway, bringing thousands of toys to needy families.

“Some kids get Christmas presents on Christmas and others, don’t and I don’t think that is fair,” explained 7-year-old Bailey.

Bailey first came up with the idea at 5 years old, 3 years later this line of eager families shows her hard work has come a long way.

“I feel good on Christmas morning and it feels goof to help other people feel good on Christmas morning too,” said Bailey

Bailey’s mother Robin said each year is special, but this year is different because of Hurricane Matthew.

“So many families were impacted not just by lost goods but people also were out of work and school for so long there was loss of wages,” explained Robin.

Families like Jessica McClure. She and her family had just moved here, then disaster struck.

“and everything we brought we lost,” Said McClure”

Now, things seem to be looking up for her family.

“It makes me feel good, it makes me feel like less stressful cause I didn’t know what I was going to do,” said McClure

And now there are going to be three very happy kiddos on Christmas morning.

“My son has been wanting a bike for a while so he’ll be very excited. My baby he’s just excited about everything. My daughter she’s rotten, she’ll be excited too,” said McClure of her three children.

Bailey said that’s all she wants to hear.

This year because of high demand, many people just donated money so new toys could be bought.

For more information on how to be a part of the action click here.