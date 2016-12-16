Bus driver charged in Edgecombe Co. bus crash

MACCLESFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) — The driver of a school bus that overturned in Edgecombe County is being charged with reckless driving, a state trooper said.

The incident happened on Stallings Road at 7:10 a.m. off U.S. 258 and 20 children were on board at the time of the crash, officials said.

The bus was being operated by Julianne Bridgers, 40, of Pinetops. Bridgers was driving the bus west on U.S. Route 258 when the vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right, overcorrected, re-entered the roadway, crossed left of center and then went off the road to the right before overturning in a field.

One child suffered serious injuries and 18 others had minor injuries when the bus they were riding on flipped in Macclesfield on its way to G.W. Carver Elementary School in Pinetops, Trooper C.E. Summerlin with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Of the 20 students on the bus, six are being treated at Vidant Medical in Tarboro and an additional 13 were transported to Vidant Medical in Greenville. One child suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The remaining 18 who were transported suffered minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Edgecombe Co. School Bus Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery