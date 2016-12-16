Federal Highway Administration approves U.S. 70 Havelock bypass

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – The Federal Highway Administration has issued its approval for a new bypass on the southwest side of Havelock and U.S. 70, Gov. Pat McCrory said in a news release Friday.

The record of decision is the last environmental hurdle for the project. The N.C. Department of Transportation can now award a contract for design and construction.

The document identifies the Havelock Bypass as the recommended design option for construction, according to the release. The highway will run from north of the Havelock city limit and extend south to approximately 10 miles north of the Craven-Carteret county line.

This design alternative was presented at an open house held by transportation officials at the Havelock Tourist Center in August 2015. Two months later, the Federal Highway Administration approved the Final Environmental Impact Statement for the project.

The 10.3-mile U.S. 70 Havelock Bypass will be a four-lane divided freeway with a 46-foot median and design speeds of 70 mph. Construction on the $221 million bypass is slated to begin in winter 2017 and end in 2021.