Thousands of meals delivered to senior citizens in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Dozens of volunteers with the Pitt County Council on Aging distributed thousands of meals to senior citizens Saturday.

Over 3,000 meals were delivered to over 250 seniors so they won’t go hungry during the holiday season.

Each year, the Council on Aging Meals on Wheels program closes it’s doors for the last two weeks of the year, giving volunteers time with their families.

On Saturday, first time volunteers, as well as veterans, went door to door passing out large boxes that contain 15 meals each.

Pitt County Council on Aging Executive Director Rich Zeck said delivering meals during the holiday season lifts the spirits of many senior citizens.

“It restores hope because many seniors, they lose hope that no one cares about them, that my family has left me, I’ve lost loved ones, I’m alone, I’m isolated, I’m depressed. This gives them hope that someone cares for them,” said Zeck.

ECU senior Tawanda Mararike delivered meals Saturday, and said it’s a great feeling knowing you are helping someone in need.

“A lot of time we are stuck with the fish bowl mentality, and we see the world around us, but we don’t really reach out to other people that need help.”

About 60 percent of seniors live alone and don’t spend the holidays with family. Hundreds of seniors in Pitt County rely on the Meals on Wheels program for food.

