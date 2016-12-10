Racial incident at Victoria’s Secret leads to protest, employee fired

OXFORD, A.L. (WNCT) – Some are in an uproar after they say a racial profiling incident took place in an Alabama Victoria’s Secret.

Kimberly Houzah said was asked to leave the store after it was reported that another black girl had taken items and ran from the store.

“I’m completely furious,” Houzah said during an 11 minute video. “I’m in Victoria’s Secret in the Oxford Mall. I could cry.”

The incident angered some so much, that Houzah returned to the store the next day, joined with clergy and the NAACP.

“It’s completely unacceptable,” she said. “Because no one else was asked to leave the store. It was – she looked at the black girl running out of the store, and then she turned and looked at the other black girl, which was me and another lady, and told us to get out.”

Some supporting Houzah have now called for a protest of Victoria’s Secret.

“You know, instead of protesting, instead of marching, and doing bad things – your pocket book and your wallet is the best way to bring attention,” said Landon Brooks.

Victoria’s Secret has since fired the employee involved.

On their Facebook, the company posted a statement saying, “We take the experience of our customer at the Quintard Mall very seriously and have reached out to her directly to express our sincere apology. What happened at our store should not have happened and does not represent who we are or what we stand for. The store associate involved in this matter is no longer employed with the company. Victoria’s Secret is adamant that all customers regardless of race be treated with dignity and respect at all times.”