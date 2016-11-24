Lenoir Co. family thankful this holiday despite Hurricane Matthew

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s a different kind of Thanksgiving for many here in eastern North Carolina after Hurricane Matthew damaged their homes.

“We’ve been in transitional housing for about 35 or 40 days now,” said Joseph Noble.

It’s a unique Thanksgiving for the Noble Family. Joseph said, “It is usually at our house, and we will have family over and we will cook and play outside and we traditionally open up our families Christmas tree farm on Thanksgiving afternoon.”

They spent their afternoon at the K&W Cafeteria in Goldsboro. In early October, Hurricane Matthew dumped inches of water throughout their ranch styled house, leaving them homeless.

“Taking our belongings in and out of other people’s homes, our cars, into our hotels and it is a challenge and it is stressful.”

For the past few weeks, they’ve been staying at the Holiday Inn in Kinston. It’s a tight squeeze for a family with three small kids.

“We are looking forward to preparing food and meals which you cannot do in a hotel room,” Joseph said.

This Thanksgiving, they are in luck, finding out they will now have a rental until their home is complete.

Joseph said, “It’s a home, and it’s big enough that we can spread out and it’s big enough that the children have their space to do homework.

Tonight, they’re packing up what’s left in the hotel and calling themselves lucky.

“Sometimes you just don’t realize how much you have, and even though loss, you really see the good in people.”

 

