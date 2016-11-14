High school seniors take advantage of N.C. College Application Week

By Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – High school seniors all across North Carolina will send in college applications this week, most of them for free thanks to North Carolina College Application Week.

From Monday until Friday, high school seniors can apply to select colleges without an application fee.

College counselors said the week is about more than applying to college.

“College Application Week opens up this whole door to this college access room (and) college resources,” said Jasmine Lee, college adviser. “So this is just the beginning and this could be something to really enhance your senior year and make your life a whole lot easier.”

Students at South Central High School are taking time out of class to work on their applications.

Counselors said it’s a top priority for the week.

If you want a list of participating schools click here.

1 thought on "High school seniors take advantage of N.C. College Application Week

