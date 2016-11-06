South Carolina officials believe they have arrested a serial killer

sc-killer-1

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WNCT) – South Carolina officials said they now believe Todd Christopher Kohlhepp is a serial killer.

Kohlhepp had already been arrested after officials found Kala Brown chained up on his farm. Deputies later found the body of Brown’s boyfriend, who had already been killed.

Officials said Kohlhepp has now confessed to a quadruple homicide dating back to 2003 in the area. Investigators believe there may be even more victims buried on Kohlhepp’s property.

“We know of one here on the property..possibly two more. We haven’t found the other two. We’ve been shown where they are possibly located on the property but we haven’t confirmed that yet so until we find something, some evidence or find the body,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

