Greenville leaders ask for public input to shape city’s future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The city of Greenville is growing quickly and now leaders are asking for the public’s help to build the road map for the future.

The 2016 Citizens Survey gives residents a chance to voice their opinions about a variety of topics that determine how the city will operate. That includes some key issues 9 On Your Side has followed for years. One is the quality of city streets and sidewalks. Improvements are underway, but many people are still calling for more upgrades, particularly to enhance pedestrian safety. Another key issue is traffic flow, which many residents continue to voice complaints about.

Communications Manager Brock Letchworth says the nearly $16 million Transportation Bond approved this time last year proves city leaders are listening to resident concerns.

“That bond was put forward based on the feedback that we needed the money to try to make some of these improvements and that was a result of the Citizens Survey,” Letchworth said.

The survey also covers infrastructure, economic development, Recreation and Parks facilities, public safety, the quality of city services, and where citizens think the city should spend money.

Letchworth says they expect to close the survey around mid-December, but won’t do so until everyone’s had a chance to make their voice heard.

“It will be reflective of the demographics across the city both as far as age, income, geography, and those types of things. So everybody’s opinion will matter in this because the ETC Institute that’s conducting the survey will not stop until they have an accurate reflection of our community and of our city as a whole,” Letchworth said.

Results should be ready by early January. City Council will then use feedback during its planning retreat to outline the next year.

The goal is to get 10,000 responses. They received 8,000 responses from the 2013 Citizens Survey.

Residents can complete it all online by heading to this link, or via mail.