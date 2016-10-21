Disaster Food and Nutrition Services Benefits Approved for 18 N.C. Counties

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Pat McCrory announced today that thousands of households in an 18-county area slammed earlier this month by Hurricane Matthew may be eligible to receive Disaster Food and Nutrition Service benefits, following approval this morning of a request from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for assistance to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
This benefit is for individuals who are not current recipients of Food and Nutrition Services, or food stamp benefits. It is approved for residents of Beaufort, Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Dare, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Tyrrell and Wayne counties, which were declared earlier as major disasters areas eligible for federal assistance just a few days after the hurricane struck. Additional counties may be approved for this program in the coming days. State officials continue to review eligibility of additional counties in preparation of a second request to USDA.
“As we move into the recovery phase, I am glad that we are able to help families and individuals by providing disaster food assistance,” Governor McCrory said. “With this approval, we will now be able to better help families get back on their feet again.”
Residents of the affected areas of these counties who are not currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits may qualify for assistance for a one-month period if their home was damaged or destroyed or they have disaster related expenses or they lost income or had food loss as a result of a power outage or household flooding resulting from Hurricane Matthew. Eligibility is based on available income and resources.
Those applying for Disaster Food and Nutrition Services benefits must provide proof of identity along with proof of residency (if available). Applicants must apply in the county where they reside.
Current Food and Nutrition Services recipients, not receiving the maximum allotment of FNS benefits, will automatically receive a supplemental benefit and need not apply for the Disaster Food and Nutrition Services program.
Disaster Food and Nutrition Services: Locations, Service Dates and Hours of Operation
Application sites will operate for five days at the following County locations. Dates and hours of operation may vary per county.
|County
|Location
|Service Dates
|Hours of Operation
|Beaufort
|Beaufort County DSS
632 W 5th St.
Washington, NC 27889
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Beaufort
|Chocowinity Fire Dept.
512 NC Hwy 33 E
Chocowinity, NC 27817
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Beaufort
|Aurora Community Center
Pearl St.
Aurora, NC 27806
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Bladen
|Bladen County DSS
208 East McKay St.
Elizabethtown, NC 28337
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Bladen
|Tar Heel Fire Dept.
269 Tar Heel Ferry Road
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Bladen
|Bladenboro Fire Dept.
519 West Seaboard St.
Bladenboro, NC 28320
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Bladen
|Lower Bladen Co. (Communities Citizen Building)
153 Lightwood Knot road
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Bladen
|Powell-Melvin Center
450 Smith Circle Dr.
|10/26/16
|8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Columbus
|Columbus County DSS
40 Government Complex Rd
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Cumberland
|Cumberland CountyDSS
1225 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC 28301
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Cumberland
|St. Luke’s AME Church
522 Hillsboro St.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
*NOTE: For Individuals over 60 and those with mobility issues ONLY
|10/22/16 – 10/24/16
&
10/26/16
|Sat., Mon., Tues., Wed.
8:00 a.m. to 5;00 p.m
Sun.
|Dare
|Manteo Office
107 Exeter St.
Manteo, NC 27954
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Dare
|Hatteras Island-Frisco Satellite Office
NC Highway 12
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
|Duplin
|Duplin County DSS
423 N. Main St.
Kenansville, NC 28349
|10/26/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Greene
|Greene County DSS
227 Kingold Blvd.
Snow Hill, NC 28580
|10/22/16
|9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Greene
|Greene County Community Center
814 West Harper St.
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Harnett
|Harnett County DSS
311 Cornelius Harnett Blvd
Lillington, NC 27546
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Hoke
|Hoke County DSS
316 S. Magnolia Street
Raeford, NC 28376
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Hoke
|Senior Services
423 E. Central Ave.
Raeford, NC 28379
|10/22/16; 10/24/16; 10/26/16
|7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Hyde
|Hyde County DSS
35015 US Hwy 264
Engelhard, NC 27924
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Sat.)
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Sun. – Wed.)
|Hyde
|Ocracoke Community Center
999 Garrish Hwy
Ocracoke NC 27960
|10/25/16
10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Tue.)
8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Wed.)
|Johnston
|Johnston County DSS
714 North Street
Smithfield, NC 27577
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Jones
|Jones County DSS
832 NC Hwy 58
Trenton NC 28585
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Lenoir
|Vernon Park Mall (old Eckerd’s)
834 Hardee Rd
Kinston, NC 28054
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Lenoir
|Lagrange Community Bld.
410 E. Washington St.
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Lenoir
|Pink Hill Town Hall
303 Central Ave.
|10/23/16
|12:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m.
|Pender
|Pender County Cooperative Ext.
801 South Walker St.
Burgaw, NC 28425
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Robeson
|Robeson County DSS
120 Glen Cowan Road
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Sampson
|Sampson Co. Agri-Exposition Center
405 County Complex Road
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
|Tyrrell
|Tyrell County DSS (new office)
Columbia, NC 27925
208 US Hwy 64 E.
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Wayne
|Wayne County Agri. Center
208 W. Chestnut
|10/22/16 – 10/26/16
|8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Additional information about the Disaster Food and Nutrition Services
Listed below, please find additional information about the Disaster Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) Program Information.
What Are Disaster Food and Nutrition Services Benefits?
Disaster FNS Benefits are being provided to residents of your county who suffered loss due to Hurricane Matthew. Not everyone will be eligible for these benefits, as certain eligibility criteria must be met. A person must have been living in the disaster area at the time of the disaster. You can only apply for benefits for those individuals who lived with you before Hurricane Matthew occurred. If you are unable to apply in person, you may designate (with a signed statement from you) someone to represent you.
How Do I Apply?
You must file an application for benefits. Your application information must be truthful. A county department of social services worker will interview you and go over your application with you. If you do not understand a question, ask the worker to explain it during the interview. Report all income accurately. Every household that receives disaster FNS benefits is subject to a federal and/or State review or audit.
What Verifications Will I Need to Complete My Application?
- Identification: Photo ID or any other document that verifies your identity
- Residency (if possible)
- You can use utility bills, tax bills, or insurance policies, or a collateral (friend, employer, pastor, etc.);
- Social Security Number and date of birth for each household member (do not need Social Security Cards, just the number);
- Amount of take home pay for each household member
How Will We Determine Your Eligibility?
Your liquid resources (cash readily available and all funds in checking and saving accounts) must be less than $2,250 ($3,250 or less if someone in your household is age 60 or older). Your total income received (or expected to be received) between October 8, 2016 through November 6, 2016, minus a deduction for disaster-related expenses and shelter expenses, shall not exceed federal income limits.
How and When Do I Get My Disaster Food and Nutrition Services Benefits?
All Disaster FNS Benefits are placed on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. You will receive an EBT card from the worker if you are eligible, after you complete your application. If you need assistance with using your EBT card, you may contact the NC EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328.
What Can I Use the Food and Nutrition Services Benefits For?
You may use your EBT card at any store that accepts FNS EBT cards. Only food, seeds, or plants for a garden to grow food may be purchased with the EBT card. You may also purchase infant formula, ice, and drinking water. Prepared hot foods may be bought in stores that accept EBT cards until November 14, 2016. You cannot purchase paper items, soap, vitamins, diapers, medicine, pet foods, tobacco, or alcoholic beverages with your benefits.
Penalties
You must tell the truth when you apply for FNS Benefits. Do not sell or give away your EBT card and/or FNS Benefits. Anyone who gives false information will have to pay back any FNS benefits that they are not eligible for.
If you intentionally break the rules of the program or give false information, you may be permanently disqualified from the FNS Program and may be fined up to $250,000 and/or jailed up to 20 years.
It is illegal to receive Disaster FNS Benefits twice for the same disaster. Individuals who get benefits they are not entitled to will be required to pay them back. Note that all State Employee and County Social Services employees who receive Disaster FNS Benefits will be audited at a later time.
