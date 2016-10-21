Disaster Food and Nutrition Services Benefits Approved for 18 N.C. Counties

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Pat McCrory announced today that thousands of households in an 18-county area slammed earlier this month by Hurricane Matthew may be eligible to receive Disaster Food and Nutrition Service benefits, following approval this morning of a request from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for assistance to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This benefit is for individuals who are not current recipients of Food and Nutrition Services, or food stamp benefits. It is approved for residents of Beaufort, Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Dare, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Tyrrell and Wayne counties, which were declared earlier as major disasters areas eligible for federal assistance just a few days after the hurricane struck. Additional counties may be approved for this program in the coming days. State officials continue to review eligibility of additional counties in preparation of a second request to USDA.

“As we move into the recovery phase, I am glad that we are able to help families and individuals by providing disaster food assistance,” Governor McCrory said. “With this approval, we will now be able to better help families get back on their feet again.”

Residents of the affected areas of these counties who are not currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits may qualify for assistance for a one-month period if their home was damaged or destroyed or they have disaster related expenses or they lost income or had food loss as a result of a power outage or household flooding resulting from Hurricane Matthew. Eligibility is based on available income and resources.

Those applying for Disaster Food and Nutrition Services benefits must provide proof of identity along with proof of residency (if available). Applicants must apply in the county where they reside.

Current Food and Nutrition Services recipients, not receiving the maximum allotment of FNS benefits, will automatically receive a supplemental benefit and need not apply for the Disaster Food and Nutrition Services program.

Disaster Food and Nutrition Services: Locations, Service Dates and Hours of Operation

Application sites will operate for five days at the following County locations. Dates and hours of operation may vary per county.

County Location Service Dates Hours of Operation Beaufort Beaufort County DSS

632 W 5th St.

Washington, NC 27889 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Beaufort Chocowinity Fire Dept.

512 NC Hwy 33 E

Chocowinity, NC 27817 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Beaufort Aurora Community Center

Pearl St.

Aurora, NC 27806 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Bladen Bladen County DSS

208 East McKay St.

Elizabethtown, NC 28337 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Bladen Tar Heel Fire Dept. 269 Tar Heel Ferry Road

Tar Heel, NC 28392 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Bladen Bladenboro Fire Dept. 519 West Seaboard St. Bladenboro, NC 28320 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Bladen Lower Bladen Co. (Communities Citizen Building) 153 Lightwood Knot road

Kelly, NC 28448 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Bladen Powell-Melvin Center 450 Smith Circle Dr.

Elizabethtown, NC 28337 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Columbus Columbus County DSS 40 Government Complex Rd

Whiteville, NC 28472 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cumberland Cumberland CountyDSS

1225 Ramsey Street

Fayetteville, NC 28301 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cumberland St. Luke’s AME Church

522 Hillsboro St.

Fayetteville, NC 28301

*NOTE: For Individuals over 60 and those with mobility issues ONLY 10/22/16 – 10/24/16

&

10/26/16 Sat., Mon., Tues., Wed.

8:00 a.m. to 5;00 p.m Sun.

2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.. Dare Manteo Office

107 Exeter St.

Manteo, NC 27954 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Dare Hatteras Island-Frisco Satellite Office NC Highway 12

Frisco, NC 27936 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Duplin Duplin County DSS

423 N. Main St. Kenansville, NC 28349 10/26/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Greene Greene County DSS

227 Kingold Blvd.

Snow Hill, NC 28580 10/22/16 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Greene Greene County Community Center 814 West Harper St.

Snow Hill, NC 28580 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Harnett Harnett County DSS 311 Cornelius Harnett Blvd Lillington, NC 27546 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Hoke Hoke County DSS

316 S. Magnolia Street

Raeford, NC 28376 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Hoke Senior Services

423 E. Central Ave. Raeford, NC 28379

*Note for citizens 65 and over, and citizens with medical devices ONLY 10/22/16; 10/24/16; 10/26/16 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Hyde Hyde County DSS

35015 US Hwy 264

Engelhard, NC 27924 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Sat.)

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Sun. – Wed.) Hyde Ocracoke Community Center

999 Garrish Hwy

Ocracoke NC 27960 10/25/16

10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Tue.)

8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Wed.) Johnston Johnston County DSS

714 North Street

Smithfield, NC 27577 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Jones Jones County DSS 832 NC Hwy 58 Trenton NC 28585 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Lenoir Vernon Park Mall (old Eckerd’s) 834 Hardee Rd Kinston, NC 28054 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Lenoir Lagrange Community Bld. 410 E. Washington St.

LaGrange, NC 28551 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Lenoir Pink Hill Town Hall 303 Central Ave.

Pink Hill, NC 28572 10/23/16 12:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m. Pender Pender County Cooperative Ext. 801 South Walker St. Burgaw, NC 28425 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Robeson Robeson County DSS 120 Glen Cowan Road

Lumberton, NC 28360 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sampson Sampson Co. Agri-Exposition Center 405 County Complex Road

Clinton, NC 28328 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Tyrrell Tyrell County DSS (new office) Columbia, NC 27925 208 US Hwy 64 E. 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Wayne Wayne County Agri. Center 208 W. Chestnut

Goldsboro, NC 27533 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Additional information about the Disaster Food and Nutrition Services

Listed below, please find additional information about the Disaster Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) Program Information.

What Are Disaster Food and Nutrition Services Benefits?

Disaster FNS Benefits are being provided to residents of your county who suffered loss due to Hurricane Matthew. Not everyone will be eligible for these benefits, as certain eligibility criteria must be met. A person must have been living in the disaster area at the time of the disaster. You can only apply for benefits for those individuals who lived with you before Hurricane Matthew occurred. If you are unable to apply in person, you may designate (with a signed statement from you) someone to represent you.

How Do I Apply?

You must file an application for benefits. Your application information must be truthful . A county department of social services worker will interview you and go over your application with you. If you do not understand a question, ask the worker to explain it during the interview. Report all income accurately. Every household that receives disaster FNS benefits is subject to a federal and/or State review or audit.

What Verifications Will I Need to Complete My Application?

Identification: Photo ID or any other document that verifies your identity

Residency (if possible)

You can use utility bills, tax bills, or insurance policies, or a collateral (friend, employer, pastor, etc.);

Social Security Number and date of birth for each household member (do not need Social Security Cards, just the number);

Amount of take home pay for each household member

How Will We Determine Your Eligibility?

Your liquid resources (cash readily available and all funds in checking and saving accounts) must be less than $2,250 ($3,250 or less if someone in your household is age 60 or older). Your total income received (or expected to be received) between October 8, 2016 through November 6, 2016, minus a deduction for disaster-related expenses and shelter expenses, shall not exceed federal income limits.

How and When Do I Get My Disaster Food and Nutrition Services Benefits?

All Disaster FNS Benefits are placed on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card. You will receive an EBT card from the worker if you are eligible, after you complete your application. If you need assistance with using your EBT card, you may contact the NC EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328.

What Can I Use the Food and Nutrition Services Benefits For?

You may use your EBT card at any store that accepts FNS EBT cards. Only food, seeds, or plants for a garden to grow food may be purchased with the EBT card. You may also purchase infant formula, ice, and drinking water. Prepared hot foods may be bought in stores that accept EBT cards until November 14, 2016. You cannot purchase paper items, soap, vitamins, diapers, medicine, pet foods, tobacco, or alcoholic beverages with your benefits.

Penalties

You must tell the truth when you apply for FNS Benefits. Do not sell or give away your EBT card and/or FNS Benefits. Anyone who gives false information will have to pay back any FNS benefits that they are not eligible for.

If you intentionally break the rules of the program or give false information, you may be permanently disqualified from the FNS Program and may be fined up to $250,000 and/or jailed up to 20 years.

It is illegal to receive Disaster FNS Benefits twice for the same disaster. Individuals who get benefits they are not entitled to will be required to pay them back. Note that all State Employee and County Social Services employees who receive Disaster FNS Benefits will be audited at a later time.