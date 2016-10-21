Disaster Food and Nutrition Services Benefits Approved for 18 N.C. Counties

Joint Information Center Published:
mccrory-saturday-morning

RALEIGH, N.C. – Governor Pat McCrory announced today that thousands of households in an 18-county area slammed earlier this month by Hurricane Matthew may be eligible to receive Disaster Food and Nutrition Service benefits, following approval this morning of a request from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services for assistance to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This benefit is for individuals who are not current recipients of Food and Nutrition Services, or food stamp benefits. It is approved for residents of Beaufort, Bladen, Columbus, Cumberland, Dare, Duplin, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Pender, Robeson, Sampson, Tyrrell and Wayne counties, which were declared earlier as major disasters areas eligible for federal assistance just a few days after the hurricane struck. Additional counties may be approved for this program in the coming days. State officials continue to review eligibility of additional counties in preparation of a second request to USDA.

“As we move into the recovery phase, I am glad that we are able to help families and individuals by providing disaster food assistance,” Governor McCrory said. “With this approval, we will now be able to better help families get back on their feet again.”

Residents of the affected areas of these counties who are not currently receiving Food and Nutrition Services benefits may qualify for assistance for a one-month period if their home was damaged or destroyed or they have disaster related expenses or they lost income or had food loss as a result of a power outage or household flooding resulting from Hurricane Matthew.  Eligibility is based on available income and resources.
Those applying for Disaster Food and Nutrition Services benefits must provide proof of identity along with proof of residency (if available).  Applicants must apply in the county where they reside.

Current Food and Nutrition Services recipients, not receiving the maximum allotment of FNS benefits, will automatically receive a supplemental benefit and need not apply for the Disaster Food and Nutrition Services program.

Disaster Food and Nutrition Services: Locations, Service Dates and Hours of Operation

Application sites will operate for five days at the following County locations. Dates and hours of operation may vary per county.

County Location Service Dates Hours of Operation
Beaufort Beaufort County DSS
632 W 5th St.
Washington, NC 27889		 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Beaufort Chocowinity Fire Dept.
512 NC Hwy 33 E
Chocowinity, NC 27817		 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Beaufort Aurora Community Center
Pearl St.
Aurora, NC 27806		 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Bladen Bladen County DSS
208 East McKay St.
Elizabethtown, NC 28337		 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Bladen Tar Heel Fire Dept.

269 Tar Heel Ferry Road
Tar Heel, NC 28392

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Bladen Bladenboro Fire Dept.

519 West Seaboard St.

Bladenboro, NC 28320

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Bladen Lower Bladen Co. (Communities Citizen Building)

153 Lightwood Knot road
Kelly, NC 28448

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Bladen Powell-Melvin Center

450 Smith Circle Dr.
Elizabethtown, NC  28337

 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Columbus Columbus County DSS

40 Government Complex Rd
Whiteville, NC 28472

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Cumberland Cumberland CountyDSS
1225 Ramsey Street
Fayetteville, NC  28301		 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Cumberland St. Luke’s AME Church
522 Hillsboro St.
Fayetteville, NC 28301
*NOTE: For Individuals over 60 and those with mobility issues ONLY		 10/22/16 – 10/24/16
&
10/26/16		 Sat., Mon., Tues., Wed.
8:00 a.m. to 5;00 p.m

Sun.
2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m..
Dare Manteo Office
107 Exeter St.
Manteo, NC 27954		 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Dare Hatteras Island-Frisco Satellite Office

NC Highway 12
Frisco, NC 27936

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Duplin Duplin County DSS
423 N. Main St.

Kenansville, NC 28349

 10/26/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Greene Greene County DSS
227 Kingold Blvd.
Snow Hill, NC  28580		 10/22/16 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Greene Greene County Community Center

814 West Harper St.
Snow Hill, NC 28580

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Harnett Harnett County DSS

311 Cornelius Harnett Blvd

Lillington, NC 27546

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Hoke Hoke County DSS
316 S. Magnolia Street
Raeford, NC  28376		 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Hoke Senior Services
423 E. Central Ave.

Raeford, NC 28379
*Note for citizens 65 and over, and citizens with medical devices ONLY

 10/22/16; 10/24/16; 10/26/16 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Hyde Hyde County DSS
35015 US Hwy 264
Engelhard, NC 27924		 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (Sat.)
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Sun. – Wed.)
Hyde Ocracoke Community Center
999 Garrish Hwy
Ocracoke NC 27960		 10/25/16
10/26/16		 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Tue.)
8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. (Wed.)
Johnston Johnston County DSS
714 North Street
Smithfield, NC 27577		 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Jones Jones County DSS

832 NC Hwy 58

Trenton NC 28585

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Lenoir Vernon Park Mall (old Eckerd’s)

834 Hardee Rd

Kinston, NC 28054

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Lenoir Lagrange Community Bld.

410 E. Washington St.
LaGrange, NC 28551

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16  8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Lenoir Pink Hill Town Hall

303 Central Ave.
Pink Hill, NC 28572

 10/23/16 12:00 p.m.– 5:00 p.m.
Pender Pender County Cooperative Ext.

801 South Walker St.

Burgaw, NC 28425

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Robeson Robeson County DSS

120 Glen Cowan Road
Lumberton, NC  28360

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sampson Sampson Co. Agri-Exposition Center

405 County Complex Road
Clinton, NC  28328

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Tyrrell Tyrell County DSS (new office)

Columbia, NC  27925

208 US Hwy 64 E.

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Wayne Wayne County Agri. Center

208 W. Chestnut
Goldsboro, NC  27533

 10/22/16 – 10/26/16 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Additional information about the Disaster Food and Nutrition Services

Listed below, please find additional information about the Disaster Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) Program Information.

What Are Disaster Food and Nutrition Services Benefits?

Disaster FNS Benefits are being provided to residents of your county who suffered loss due to Hurricane Matthew.  Not everyone will be eligible for these benefits, as certain eligibility criteria must be met.  A person must have been living in the disaster area at the time of the disaster.  You can only apply for benefits for those individuals who lived with you before Hurricane Matthew occurred.  If you are unable to apply in person, you may designate (with a signed statement from you) someone to represent you.

How Do I Apply?

You must file an application for benefits.  Your application information must be truthful.  A county department of social services worker will interview you and go over your application with you.  If you do not understand a question, ask the worker to explain it during the interview.  Report all income accurately. Every household that receives disaster FNS benefits is subject to a federal and/or State review or audit.

What Verifications Will I Need to Complete My Application?

  • Identification:  Photo ID or any other document that verifies your identity
  • Residency (if possible)
  • You can use utility bills, tax bills, or insurance policies, or a collateral (friend, employer, pastor, etc.);
  • Social Security Number and date of birth for each household member (do not need Social Security Cards, just the number);
  • Amount of take home pay for each household member

How Will We Determine Your Eligibility?
Your liquid resources (cash readily available and all funds in checking and saving accounts) must be less than $2,250 ($3,250 or less if someone in your household is age 60 or older).  Your total income received (or expected to be received) between October 8, 2016 through November 6, 2016, minus a deduction for disaster-related expenses and shelter expenses, shall not exceed federal income limits.

How and When Do I Get My Disaster Food and Nutrition Services Benefits?
All Disaster FNS Benefits are placed on an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.  You will receive an EBT card from the worker if you are eligible, after you complete your application. If you need assistance with using your EBT card, you may contact the NC EBT Call Center at 1-888-622-7328.

What Can I Use the Food and Nutrition Services Benefits For?
You may use your EBT card at any store that accepts FNS EBT cards.  Only food, seeds, or plants for a garden to grow food may be purchased with the EBT card.  You may also purchase infant formula, ice, and drinking water.  Prepared hot foods may be bought in stores that accept EBT cards until November 14, 2016.  You cannot purchase paper items, soap, vitamins, diapers, medicine, pet foods, tobacco, or alcoholic beverages with your benefits.
Penalties
You must tell the truth when you apply for FNS Benefits. Do not sell or give away your EBT card and/or FNS Benefits. Anyone who gives false information will have to pay back any FNS benefits that they are not eligible for.

If you intentionally break the rules of the program or give false information, you may be permanently disqualified from the FNS Program and may be fined up to $250,000 and/or jailed up to 20 years.

It is illegal to receive Disaster FNS Benefits twice for the same disaster. Individuals who get benefits they are not entitled to will be required to pay them back. Note that all State Employee and County Social Services employees who receive Disaster FNS Benefits will be audited at a later time.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Disaster Food and Nutrition Services Benefits Approved for 18 N.C. Counties

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s