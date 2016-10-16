Several Grifton homeowners plan to sue town for repeated flood damage

josh-birch By Published: Updated:
grifton-flood

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Several homeowners in Grifton said they plan to sue the town if nothing is done to improve drainage to reduce flood problems.

It’s happening along a ditch near the outskirts of the town. Residents who live there said they’ve approached the town multiple times to raise concerns over how the ditch drains.

A few years ago, the town did spend some money to improve drainage, but residents who live in the area said it wasn’t enough.

Doug Coley said his house has flooded five times in the last 10 years, causing well over $100,000 worth of damage.

“There’s no need to move stuff back in here and lose it again,” he said.

Coley said what makes things even more frustrating is the fact the area isn’t designated as a flood zone, despite consistent flooding.

“The town has said it’s a drainage board issue, the drainage board said it doesn’t affect the county, it affects the town,” he said.

So where does the responsibility to designate an area a flood zone lie?

WNCT reached out to Grifton Commissioner Mike Coles, who said town officials, of course, feel for those impacted by the floods. Coles lives in the same area as Coley, and said he thought the problem had been resolved.

He also said their hands were tied as to how much they could do.

“Based upon the knowledge that I have, no. We really can’t go in and designate that,” Coles said.

Others who live in the area said the town lied to them before moving. Angela Gay moved to her current home right after Hurricane Floyd hit because she wanted to live somewhere that wasn’t flood prone.

“We asked even with the ditch back there, and they said no, the ditch usually does not cause any problems,” Gay said.

However, since moving to her home in 1999, she has experienced four floods.

“At one point the insurance company dropped us because of having to keep filing claims,” she said.

Coley, along with some of his neighbors, have been waiting for their homes to be bought out by FEMA since 2013, after repeated floods made them eligible for a special hazard mitigation program.

However, he said since they aren’t in a designated flood zone, they keep getting pushed to the back of the line.

Coles told WNCT that if residents brought their concerns before the board of commissioners, they would do all they could to help them and reduce flooding potential.

Coley said at least six homeowners have already said they would move forward with a lawsuit if nothing is done.

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Several Grifton homeowners plan to sue town for repeated flood damage

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s