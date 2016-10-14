Deadline for Matthew-related replacement food and nutrition benefits extended to Oct. 28

Call center, county DSS offices can help

NC DHHS Communications Published: Updated:
food-stamps

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) – Food and Nutrition Services beneficiaries in eastern North Carolina who lost food because of Hurricane Matthew now have an additional 10 days to request replacement benefits.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the period for Food and Nutrition Services recipients to request replacement benefits to Oct. 28 if they experienced food losses that can be attributed to the hurricane.

Food and Nutrition Services beneficiaries experiencing food loss should report the loss to their County Department of Social Services to determine if they qualify for replacement benefits by Friday, Oct. 28, 2016. Beneficiaries unable to contact their County Department of Social Services may call the Electronic Benefits Call Center at 1-866-719-0141 to report food loss.

For more information, call 2-1-1 or go to the United Way’s N.C. 2-1-1 site at http://www.unitedwaync.org/nc211.

 

 

