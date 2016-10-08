Power Outages: Tri-County EMC restores power to most members

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Stay with WNCT 9 On Your Side and First Alert Weather as we monitor the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and update this page with power outages reported from the storm.

For specific power outages by county, you can view the Duke Energy power outage map, the Dominion Power outage count, the Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Cooperation outage map and the Tideland EMC outage map.

Tri-County EMC restored power to 22,450 members. They have restored power to most members, though 350 members are still without power in flooded areas.

Duke Energy reports 96 percent of Hurricane Matthew outages restored; those who can receive power were restored by Saturday night.

However, it could be days or weeks before about 13,000 customers in flooded areas are fully restored since power restoration crews have been unable to access damaged electrical lines and equipment.