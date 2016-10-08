Power Outages: Tri-County EMC restores power to most members

WNCT Staff Published: Updated:
Power-Outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Stay with WNCT 9 On Your Side and First Alert Weather as we monitor the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew and update this page with power outages reported from the storm.

For specific power outages by county, you can view the Duke Energy power outage map, the Dominion Power outage count, the Jones-Onslow Electric Membership Cooperation outage map and the Tideland EMC outage map.

Tri-County EMC restored power to 22,450 members. They have restored power to most members, though 350 members are still without power in flooded areas.

Duke Energy reports 96 percent of Hurricane Matthew outages restored; those who can receive power were restored by Saturday night.

However, it could be days or weeks before about 13,000 customers in flooded areas are fully restored since power restoration crews have been unable to access damaged electrical lines and equipment.

 

 

Related Posts

WNCT-TV 9 On Your Side provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

2 thoughts on “Power Outages: Tri-County EMC restores power to most members

  1. http://checkthis.com/d8nl
    Бесплатные Онлайн Игры С Масяней
    коды на гта сан андреас костюм полицейского
    http://checkthis.com/8bot
    Играть Россия В Полуфинале
    как в гта сан андреас по сети открыть машину
    http://checkthis.com/lhdo
    Играть Игры На 1 Игрока

    Игры Онлайн Бесплатно Подводный Мир

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s