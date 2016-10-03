Greenville teacher’s mission to keep students interested leads to music video

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville teacher’s mission to keep his students interested in learning led to a music video.

Over the weekend that video went viral with thousands of shares, likes, and comments.

WNCT 9 On Your Side went back to second grade Monday and has more on Michael Bonner’s teaching style.

Music class, chorus? Nope, guess again.

“Rule number quarto, rule number quarto, make smart choices,” said Michael Bonner, South Greenville teacher. “Bruh, bruh, make smart choices, make smart choices.”

It’s Mr. Bonner’s second grade, where students are expected to follow the rules, encourage each other and bring their best dance moves.

“Turn to your partner and say you so smart, you so smart” said Bonner.

“He said if we pass our reading test, we can make a music video,” said Dexiana Strong, student.

And the second graders met the challenge. Two-thirds of the class got an 80 or higher on the test.

And Mr. Bonner kept his end of the deal.

The music video has since gone viral with thousands of views and shares.

“They re-wrote the lyrics, they made up the dances, they chose where they wanted to do the scenes and stuff, and that was all of them, and I’m proud of them,” added Bonner, who said his upbeat style has a purpose.

“It keeps them engaged because they’re 7 or 8. So they can get off track in two minutes. That’s all they need to get their mind going into space. So I love it.”

While the goal is to learn, having a little fun along the way never hurt anyone.

“It’s better than like sitting there doing worksheets all day,” said Corey Phillips, student.

This is just another day in Bonnerville. Oh to be in second grade again.

To view the full music video, click here.