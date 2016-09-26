New law creates process for obtaining police video footage

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new law that goes into effect this week will impact the release of body camera video captured by police.

Video the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released over the weekend showed the events leading up to the fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott. It was all captured by dash cam and body cameras.

But a new law in North Carolina may change how that video is obtained. If an outside party wishes to obtain the video, they will have to go through a new process. The law gives police have more discretion about who can view the footage.

A judge can overrule any denials upon appeal.

“It’s good to have a procedure that everyone can look to and follow, so they don’t have to reinvent the wheel every time a particular issue comes up,” explained Assistant DA Jay Saunders, Pitt County, who’s in favor of the new law. He said it will protect the privacy of those in the video. “Any type of recording often will not just have the alleged perpetrator or the alleged victim, but may have other people who may be witnesses to a crime. And there are safety issues. There are issues related to the integrity of the investigation.”

“I do not think this is essential,” said Mark Stewart, defense attorney. “I think this just puts one step in between we, the people, and the government.”

Stewart said the law isn’t necessary, “I believe in government transparency. I think everything the government does should be open and available to the public.”

The law goes into effect one week after the Charlotte video was released. Anyone captured in the video is permitted to view it. However, they may not make a copy.