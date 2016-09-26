Make it Monday: DIY pumpkin spice latte

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the first Monday of fall so we’re helping you start your week with a make-it-yourself pumpkin spice latte recipe.

Angela Maldonado of Greenville invited us to her kitchen to show us how to make our own for a fraction of the coffee shop price.

“Everyone’s excited about pumpkin spice lattes. I think people look forward to that each fall,” said Maldonado. “If you have a pretty heavy PSL habit it’s going to add up. So if you’re drinking these quite a bit you can easily make it at home with ingredients you have lying around.”

Here’s what you’ll need:
– 2 cups milk
– 2 tablespoons Pumpkin puree
– sugar
– 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
– 1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (recipe below)
– 1/2 cup strong hot coffee
– whipped cream

Pumpkin Pie Spice:
– 1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
– 2 teaspoons ground ginger
– 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
– a pinch of ground cloves

Start the recipe by making the pumpkin pie spice mixture. It will make much more than what you need for one serving so store it in an airtight container and save it for another latte later.

Next, heat the milk, pumpkin puree and sugar. The amount of sugar is up to you depending on how sweet you want your latte. It’s recommended to add between 1 and 3 tablespoons of sugar. Heat this mixture until it’s hot but don’t let it boil.

Remove the mixture from the stove and whisk in your vanilla, pumpkin pie spice and coffee.

Pour your latte into a mug, add some whipped cream, top with a pinch of your pumpkin pie spice and enjoy!

