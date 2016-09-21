Former Md. Gov. Martin O’Malley to campaign for Clinton at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Former Maryland governor and Hilary Clinton primary opponent Martin O’Malley will discuss Clinton’s college plan at East Carolina University Thursday.

O’Malley is making campaign stops Thursday and Friday in North Carolina in support of his former primary opponent.

He is scheduled to speak at 6 p.m. in Fletcher Music Hall to discuss Clinton’s New College Compact.

Clinton proposes families with income up to $125,000 pay no tuition at in-state public colleges and universities. The campaign said the proposal would benefit up to 122,000 North Carolina students at four-year institutions.

According to Clinton’s website, the plan will “cost in the range of $350 billion over 10 years” and will be funded “by limiting certain tax expenditures for high-income taxpayers.”

O’Malley also is scheduled to make campaign stops in Elizabeth City and Mooresville on Thursday and Friday.