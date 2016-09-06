Thousands greet Donald Trump during spirited Greenville rally

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The presidential campaign trail made its way through the East on Tuesday as both contenders for the White House tried to rally votes in the battleground state of North Carolina.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was met by thousands of supporters at his Greenville rally. It’s the first time since 2008 that someone running for president has made a stop in the city.

“It’s a movement,” Trump said. “We’re tired of incompetent people running our country into the ground.”

During a 45 minute speech to supporters, Trump touched on hot button issues like national security, jobs and immigration.

He expanded on his plans to build a wall and remove violent illegal immigrants from the country. He also said he wanted to immediately end the Syrian refugee program in the United States, and instead set up a safe zone for refugees overseas.

Of particular interest in the East, Trump spoke about his desires to strengthen the military with both numbers and money.

“This isn’t like choose a, b, or c. We have no choice,” Trump said. “We have to have, maybe more than ever before, a strong and powerful military, and hopefully we’ll never have to use it.”

Trump also provided more details about his foreign policy stance. He said America has to put itself first, and take actions that will bring more jobs and prosperity to the country. He also said we need to stop forcing democratic values on nation’s who have no interest in it.

During his remarks in Greenville, Trump also took aim at his opponent, Hillary Clinton, often. He questioned whether the American people could actually trust her.

“The only people who use that many phones are usually involved in very, very, very, and I mean very, shady activity,” Trump said.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Guiliani also attacked Clinton during his remarks in Greenville.

“She didn’t know it meant confidential, and she wants to be the president of the United States,” he said. “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

Trump also welcomed his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and NASCAR great Richard Petty on stage during the rally.

Before ending his remarks, Trump once again tried to appeal to the African American and Hispanic voters. He said Democrats had run inner cities into the ground.

“We’re going to make your communities safe so you don’t get shot when you walk down the street with your child.”

WNCT caught up with Trump supporters after the rally to hear what they thought of the speech.

“It’s not just about Republicans and Democrats,” said Gary Besd. “It’s about America. We need to get America jobs. We need to get America safe and secure. We just need to feel positive about America, that’s the main thing.”

Also in attendance were former Democrats who had changed their party affiliation during this election cycle.

“I was a Democrat, and I got tired of everything that was going on,” said Katie Sumner. “When Donald came down I decided I was going to go change my thing and become a Republican and vote for him.”

Many Trump supporters said it is really important to elect him because he’s simply the best person for the job.

“Because I think we need a breath of fresh air in politics,” said Trina Clark. “You know and not same old same old everyday stuff. You know, he’s a little outspoken and, sometimes, he says things and you’re like, oh Lord. But, you know, he’s honest. He says what he says and he doesn’t back down.”

Elsewhere in the state, Bill Clinton held a rally in Durham Tuesday, while Democratic Vice Presidential Nominee Tim Kaine was in Wilmington.